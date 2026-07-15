Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.18 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $430.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.74. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $436.24.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $358.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,289,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,446,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,610,261,000 after buying an additional 1,607,274 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,319,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,195,000 after buying an additional 703,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,935,000 after buying an additional 627,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,268 shares of the company's stock worth $258,689,000 after acquiring an additional 547,950 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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