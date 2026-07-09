Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $427.64 and last traded at $424.5350, with a volume of 176318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.08.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $450.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $425.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Elevance Health's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.2% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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