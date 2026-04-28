e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 23,796 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,514,853.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,702,866.22. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.4%

ELF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. 2,477,759 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,980. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $461.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $68.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Indy 500 Sponsorship

Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link)

Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. SEC Form 4

Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Baird PT Cut

Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and margin concerns — analysts and commentators have highlighted rising tariff-related costs and concentrated China-based production as risks that could compress gross margins in fiscal 2026, renewing investor sensitivity to any cost or supply‑chain headlines. Tariff/Cost Analysis

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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