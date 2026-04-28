e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,325,974.14 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 20,829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,325,974.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,375,097.16. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.4%

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. 2,477,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Indy 500 Sponsorship

Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link)

Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. SEC Form 4

Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Baird PT Cut

Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and margin concerns — analysts and commentators have highlighted rising tariff-related costs and concentrated China-based production as risks that could compress gross margins in fiscal 2026, renewing investor sensitivity to any cost or supply‑chain headlines. Tariff/Cost Analysis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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