e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 25,357 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 25,357 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,028,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,920. The trade was a 46.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Jennifer Catherine Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 4,352 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $224,258.56.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 10,318 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $535,916.92.

On Monday, April 27th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 20,829 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,325,974.14.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.2%

ELF traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $76.23. 3,873,113 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,654. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,431 shares of the company's stock worth $25,361,000 after buying an additional 131,572 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,727 shares of the company's stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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