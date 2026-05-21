e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.38.

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e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of ELF traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,505,940.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.42. The trade was a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 20,829 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,325,974.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,375,097.16. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,315,490. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,967.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,253 shares of the company's stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,745 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company's stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,364 shares of the company's stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276,164 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,515 shares of the company's stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty beat Wall Street’s Q4 expectations, posting EPS of $0.32 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $449.3 million versus $423.1 million expected. Sales rose 35.1% year over year, helped by strong momentum from Rhode and continued growth across its brand portfolio. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty beat Wall Street’s Q4 expectations, posting EPS of $0.32 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $449.3 million versus $423.1 million expected. Sales rose 35.1% year over year, helped by strong momentum from Rhode and continued growth across its brand portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Several reports noted the stock jumped in premarket trading and rallied after the earnings beat, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the company’s growth rate and brand strength. Article Title

Several reports noted the stock jumped in premarket trading and rallied after the earnings beat, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the company’s growth rate and brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut some price targets after the results, but most maintained bullish ratings, suggesting confidence in the long-term story even as expectations were reset. Article Title

Analysts cut some price targets after the results, but most maintained bullish ratings, suggesting confidence in the long-term story even as expectations were reset. Neutral Sentiment: Management also highlighted that all five brands grew and that fiscal 2026 marked the seventh straight year of net sales and market share growth, supporting the investment case for the business. Article Title

Management also highlighted that all five brands grew and that fiscal 2026 marked the seventh straight year of net sales and market share growth, supporting the investment case for the business. Negative Sentiment: The bigger concern is guidance: e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2027 EPS outlook of $3.27-$3.32 came in below the Street’s $3.37 estimate, and revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion also disappointed. Management said higher operating costs and softer consumer demand are pressuring margins. Article Title

The bigger concern is guidance: e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2027 EPS outlook of $3.27-$3.32 came in below the Street’s $3.37 estimate, and revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion also disappointed. Management said higher operating costs and softer consumer demand are pressuring margins. Negative Sentiment: The company also said it may roll back some tariff-related price increases to support unit sales, which signals a more cautious near-term consumer backdrop. Article Title

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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