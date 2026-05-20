e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.270-3.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts: Sign Up

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE:ELF traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $50.66. 8,562,627 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,514,917.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 114,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,317,080.40. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 23,796 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,853.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 152,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,702,866.22. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 210,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,315,490 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider e.l.f. Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and e.l.f. Beauty wasn't on the list.

While e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here