e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 4.7% - Here's What Happened

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.16 and last traded at $63.1580. 454,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,228,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Evercore began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,778.24. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider e.l.f. Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and e.l.f. Beauty wasn't on the list.

While e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here