e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $50.72, but opened at $54.06. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $51.5060, with a volume of 2,658,234 shares.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty beat fourth-quarter estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.32 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $449.29 million versus $423.06 million expected, with sales up 35.1% year over year. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty beat fourth-quarter estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.32 versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $449.29 million versus $423.06 million expected, with sales up 35.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2026 marked the company’s seventh straight year of net sales and market share growth, helped by strong performance from rhode and Naturium. Article Title

Management said fiscal 2026 marked the company’s seventh straight year of net sales and market share growth, helped by strong performance from rhode and Naturium. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target on ELF to $85 from $93 but kept a Buy rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Bank of America lowered its price target on ELF to $85 from $93 but kept a Buy rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Guidance for fiscal 2027 came in below Street expectations, with EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.32 versus $3.37 expected and revenue guidance of about $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion versus about $1.9 billion expected. Article Title

Guidance for fiscal 2027 came in below Street expectations, with EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.32 versus $3.37 expected and revenue guidance of about $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion versus about $1.9 billion expected. Negative Sentiment: The company warned that higher oil prices tied to the Iran war could cut fiscal 2027 results by $15 million to $20 million, adding pressure to the outlook. Article Title

The company warned that higher oil prices tied to the Iran war could cut fiscal 2027 results by $15 million to $20 million, adding pressure to the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Management also said it plans to cut some prices to support demand as cost-conscious shoppers pull back, which may pressure margins in the near term. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 23,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,853.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 152,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,702,866.22. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,164,778.24. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 210,013 shares of company stock worth $13,315,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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