e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $3,312,403.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,514,917.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,080.40. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,347 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,592. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 896,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company's stock worth $167,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,540 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock worth $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 672,071 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 657,983 shares of the company's stock worth $50,033,000 after acquiring an additional 525,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $38,895,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually bullish, with call buying running about 50% above average, suggesting some traders are positioning for an upside move in e.l.f. Beauty . Source article

Options activity was unusually bullish, with call buying running about 50% above average, suggesting some traders are positioning for an upside move in . Positive Sentiment: A bullish thesis highlighted by outside commentators argues that ELF may be attractive at recent prices, pointing to a potential rebound after the stock’s pullback. Article link

A bullish thesis highlighted by outside commentators argues that may be attractive at recent prices, pointing to a potential rebound after the stock’s pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price above the current share level, though several firms have recently cut targets. Article link

Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall, with a consensus rating of and a consensus target price above the current share level, though several firms have recently cut targets. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders sold shares at about $51.53, including CEO Tarang Amin and several senior leaders. The transactions were disclosed in SEC filings and may reflect routine selling, but they still add caution around near-term sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple executives and insiders sold shares at about $51.53, including CEO Tarang Amin and several senior leaders. The transactions were disclosed in SEC filings and may reflect routine selling, but they still add caution around near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The broad cluster of insider sales could weigh on e.l.f. Beauty stock, as investors may view repeated trimming by top executives as a sign of limited near-term upside or caution about the business outlook. SEC filing

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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