Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $1,239.00 and last traded at $1,232.46, with a volume of 300099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,200.06.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,243.22.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Article

Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Yahoo Finance

Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to regulatory and drug-pricing policy concerns as a headwind, and the stock also slipped in the prior session, suggesting investors are still balancing optimism with policy risk. Yahoo Finance

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,936 shares of the company's stock worth $27,510,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company's stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 43.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,065.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,027.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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