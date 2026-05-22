Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. They presently have a $1,283.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4%

LLY stock traded up $24.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,066.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,353,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,252. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average price is $941.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,003.33. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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