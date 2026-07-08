Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,204.16 and last traded at $1,218.7560. 2,598,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,224,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,235.56.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,500 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in continued upside for the obesity and diabetes franchise.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,500 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in continued upside for the obesity and diabetes franchise. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its target to $1,400 with an overweight rating, adding to the wave of analyst optimism around Lilly’s growth pipeline and market dominance.

JPMorgan also lifted its target to $1,400 with an overweight rating, adding to the wave of analyst optimism around Lilly’s growth pipeline and market dominance. Positive Sentiment: News that Lilly’s eczema treatment was approved in Canada provides another non-obesity growth driver, signaling the company’s business is broader than just GLP-1 drugs.

News that Lilly’s eczema treatment was approved in Canada provides another non-obesity growth driver, signaling the company’s business is broader than just GLP-1 drugs. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Lilly’s record-high share price and strong momentum in Mounjaro/Zepbound, while bullish commentary pointed to expanding access and a large long-term obesity market as key growth catalysts.

Multiple articles highlighted Lilly’s record-high share price and strong momentum in Mounjaro/Zepbound, while bullish commentary pointed to expanding access and a large long-term obesity market as key growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several “is it too late to buy?” and valuation-focused articles suggest the stock may be expensive after its massive run, which could keep some investors cautious even as fundamentals remain strong.

Several “is it too late to buy?” and valuation-focused articles suggest the stock may be expensive after its massive run, which could keep some investors cautious even as fundamentals remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage linking Lilly to broader healthcare ETF strength and biotech sector optimism reflects positive sentiment, but these are more indirect market backdrops than company-specific catalysts.

Coverage linking Lilly to broader healthcare ETF strength and biotech sector optimism reflects positive sentiment, but these are more indirect market backdrops than company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: One article noted that employers are reducing obesity drug coverage, which could eventually create a headwind for demand and access to Lilly’s weight-loss medicines.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,255.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,078.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,030.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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