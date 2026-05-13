Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 2.5% - Should You Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,022.82 and last traded at $1,014.9290. 3,466,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,210,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $989.87.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $939.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $994.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here