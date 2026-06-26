Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 5.9% Higher - Should You Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,185.99 and last traded at $1,193.8510. Approximately 531,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,175,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.69.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,030.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,019.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. S&A Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the company's stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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