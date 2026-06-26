Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,215.76 and last traded at $1,206.51. Approximately 7,686,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 3,233,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.69.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) for approval in the EU for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand international sales and broaden the drug’s addressable market. Article Title

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) for approval in the EU for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand international sales and broaden the drug’s addressable market. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Lilly’s Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, which could improve access to obesity treatments like Zepbound and Foundayo for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1, supporting demand visibility for a key growth franchise. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to Lilly’s Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, which could improve access to obesity treatments like Zepbound and Foundayo for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1, supporting demand visibility for a key growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: Recent headlines also point to continued enthusiasm around Lilly’s obesity and diabetes pipeline, including analyst commentary calling it a top momentum name and reports that the company remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race. Article Title

Recent headlines also point to continued enthusiasm around Lilly’s obesity and diabetes pipeline, including analyst commentary calling it a top momentum name and reports that the company remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly updated its ongoing Alzheimer’s study to test annual dosing of donanemab, a development that adds to the long-term pipeline story but does not yet change the near-term financial outlook. Article Title

Lilly updated its ongoing Alzheimer’s study to test annual dosing of donanemab, a development that adds to the long-term pipeline story but does not yet change the near-term financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company also launched its cancer drug Tanstrive in India, which is a constructive commercial step but likely a smaller driver than the obesity and EU regulatory news. Article Title

The company also launched its cancer drug Tanstrive in India, which is a constructive commercial step but likely a smaller driver than the obesity and EU regulatory news. Negative Sentiment: At least one recent note downgraded the stock on valuation, arguing Lilly still has an excellent pipeline but that the current entry point is less attractive after the sharp run-up. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 7.0%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,030.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,019.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after buying an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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