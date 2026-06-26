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Eli Lilly and Company Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LLY)

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eli Lilly saw unusually heavy options activity, with investors buying 52,076 call options on Friday, about 29% above the average volume.
  • The stock jumped to $1,209.57 amid above-average trading volume, putting it near its 52-week high and giving the company a market cap of roughly $1.14 trillion.
  • Recent fundamentals and sentiment remain strong: Lilly beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, raised optimism around its obesity and oncology pipeline, and continues to draw mostly Buy ratings from analysts.
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 52,076 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 40,231 call options.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $81.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,209.57. 3,829,481 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,030.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,019.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,208.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: European regulators backed expanded use of Jaypirca in CLL, potentially enlarging Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Lilly outlined Medicare GLP-1 Bridge access for Foundayo and Zepbound, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s obesity growth engine. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company’s obesity and diabetes pipeline remains a bullish theme, with recent clinical updates and strong market enthusiasm keeping sentiment constructive. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for further upside in LLY.
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent reports highlighted Lilly as a momentum favorite and a potential beneficiary of broader investor enthusiasm for healthcare stocks.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Lilly updated a donanemab Alzheimer’s study to test annual dosing, which keeps attention on its neuroscience pipeline but does not yet change fundamentals. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Lilly ended an early-stage prostate cancer combination trial, which appears to be a portfolio cleanup rather than a major setback. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Some insider and institutional holdings data show heavy selling in recent months, though this is being outweighed today by product and regulatory optimism.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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