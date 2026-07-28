Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELTX) Stock Price Down 1.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Elicio Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Elicio Therapeutics shares fell 1.7% to $2.95 in mid-day trading, with volume down 65% from the average session.
  • Analyst views remain mixed but lean positive: four analysts rate the stock Buy, one Hold and one Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $19.75.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.65 per share, missing estimates by $0.16, while institutional investors own approximately 35.03% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX - Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.95. 361,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,033,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ELTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elicio Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Elicio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Elicio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Elicio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JonesTrading cut Elicio Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elicio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELTX

Elicio Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Elicio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elicio Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Elicio Therapeutics by 606.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 120,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 103,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Elicio Therapeutics by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,631 shares of the company's stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elicio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elicio Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Elicio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company's stock.

Elicio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Elicio Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Elicio Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elicio Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Elicio Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines