Eliyahou Et Al Harari Purchases 81,300 Shares of CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Stock

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eliyahou Et Al Harari acquired 81,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $495,117.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,282,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,987,690.59. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eliyahou Et Al Harari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Eliyahou Et Al Harari bought 13,850 shares of CapsoVision stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,797.50.

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CapsoVision Stock Performance

Shares of CV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 87,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,181. CapsoVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CapsoVision

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CapsoVision by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CapsoVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CapsoVision during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapsoVision during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CapsoVision by 528.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,238 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CapsoVision from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "speculative buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CV

CapsoVision Company Profile

CapsoVision, Inc NASDAQ: CV is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

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