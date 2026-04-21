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Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Shares Down 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Embracer Group AB (publ) logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.9% to GBX 62.70 on Monday, trading as low as GBX 62 with volume of 34,201 shares—about 20% below the average session volume.
  • Valuation and trend: market capitalization is about £55.27 million with a negative P/E of -15.11; the stock sits above its 50‑day SMA (GBX 51.05) but below its 200‑day SMA (GBX 66.91).
  • Business summary: Embracer Group is a games and entertainment publisher (formerly THQ Nordic) that develops and distributes PC, console, mobile, VR and related media from Karlstad, Sweden.
  • Interested in Embracer Group AB (publ)? Here are five stocks we like better.

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 and last traded at GBX 62.70. 34,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 42,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.89.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.91. The company has a market capitalization of £55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors. The company was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB (publ) and changed its name to Embracer Group AB (publ) in October 2019. Embracer Group AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden.

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