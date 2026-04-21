Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Shares Down 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Get 0GFE alerts: Sign Up

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Embracer Group AB (publ) ( LON:0GFE Get Free Report )'s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 and last traded at GBX 62.70. 34,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 42,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.91. The company has a market capitalization of £55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors. The company was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB (publ) and changed its name to Embracer Group AB (publ) in October 2019. Embracer Group AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Embracer Group AB (publ), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Embracer Group AB (publ) wasn't on the list.

While Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here