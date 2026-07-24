Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.2857.

EMBJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMBJ opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBJ. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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