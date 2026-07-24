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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" from nine covering analysts, with six buys, two holds, and one sell.
  • The average 12-month price target is about $67.29, while recent reports have included JPMorgan cutting its target to $80, Scotiabank initiating coverage at $81, and Zacks downgrading the stock to hold.
  • The stock recently opened at $65.50 and carries a $11.84 billion market cap; institutional investors have also been active, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 34.65% of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.2857.

EMBJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMBJ opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.94. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBJ. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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