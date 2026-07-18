EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $871.25.

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A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $741.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $829.21 and a 200 day moving average of $779.67. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $540.00 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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