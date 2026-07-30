EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 32.000-33.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 29.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $671.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $803.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $564.92 and a 1-year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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