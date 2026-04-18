Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.3810.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE EMR opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $95.31 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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