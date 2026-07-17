Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Raised to "Overweight" at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $157.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.64.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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