Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Earnings Results

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.850-0.890 EPS.

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Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 877,589 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $7.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.80 to $6.30 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $6.35.

View Our Latest Report on ESRT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company's portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.

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