Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get ESRT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.80 to $6.30 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 877,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $961.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.38. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Empire State Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company's stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company's portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Empire State Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Empire State Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Empire State Realty Trust currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here