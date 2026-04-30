Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.77, but opened at $40.01. Employers shares last traded at $39.6980, with a volume of 14,817 shares.

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More Employers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Employers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the regular quarterly dividend to $0.34/share (a 6.3% increase) and authorized a new $125 million share repurchase program — both shareholder-friendly actions that support EPS and yield. Press Release

Board raised the regular quarterly dividend to $0.34/share (a 6.3% increase) and authorized a new $125 million share repurchase program — both shareholder-friendly actions that support EPS and yield. Neutral Sentiment: Company scheduled a conference call for investors and set the dividend record/ex‑dividend dates (record May 13; payable May 27); these provide near-term clarity on capital return timing but are informational rather than catalytic. Earnings Release

Company scheduled a conference call for investors and set the dividend record/ex‑dividend dates (record May 13; payable May 27); these provide near-term clarity on capital return timing but are informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results showed EPS of $0.53 (well below last year’s $0.87) and revenue of $207.6M, missing analyst revenue expectations — the top‑line miss and sharp YoY earnings decline are the primary reasons for weakness in the stock today. Zacks Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Employers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Employers from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Employers presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Employers

Employers Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $790.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.97 million. Employers had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Employers's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Employers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Employers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In other Employers news, EVP Michael Pedraja bought 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $79,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $787,845.90. This trade represents a 11.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Ozuna sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $179,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,519.04. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,479 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 159,956 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company's stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

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