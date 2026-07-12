Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.2857.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,784,055 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,262 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,390 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 651,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,932 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 449,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 139.3% during the first quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP now owns 932,598 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 542,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company's stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 179,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,746. The company has a market capitalization of $398.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 89.56%.The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE's direct‐acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

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