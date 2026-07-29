Encompass Health (EHC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $1.5713 billion for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get Encompass Health alerts: Sign Up

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

View Our Latest Report on EHC

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Encompass Health by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 956 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Encompass Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Encompass Health wasn't on the list.

While Encompass Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here