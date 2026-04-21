Enel Chile (ENIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Enel Chile to post earnings of $0.0985 per share and revenue of $1.1360 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

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Enel Chile Stock Up 0.7%

ENIC opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Enel Chile by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,904 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 666,544 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 5,592.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 584,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 573,940 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enel Chile by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 246,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Santander lowered Enel Chile to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enel Chile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENIC

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

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