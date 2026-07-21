Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

ENIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Enel Chile to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Btg Pactual set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Enel Chile from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Enel Chile to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday.

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Enel Chile Price Performance

Enel Chile stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enel Chile will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,904 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 666,544 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $2,629,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 5,592.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 584,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 573,940 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

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