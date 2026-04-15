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Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Enel logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Enel saw unusually strong trading Wednesday with 584,501 shares changing hands — a 20% rise from the prior session — and the stock trading at $11.49, slightly below the previous close of $11.60.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: one Buy, six Hold and two Sell, giving an average MarketBeat rating of "Reduce"; notable calls include Citigroup's "neutral" and Barclays' "overweight".
  • Key fundamentals: market capitalization of $116.12 billion, P/E of 17.05 and PEG of 3.65, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22 and modest liquidity (current ratio 0.72, quick ratio 0.65).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 584,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session's volume of 487,474 shares.The stock last traded at $11.49 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENLAY

Enel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

About Enel

(Get Free Report)

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. It specializes in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity and gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Enel's business activities encompass both conventional thermal power plants and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal installations. The company also provides advanced energy management services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and demand response solutions.

Founded in 1962 as a state-owned electricity provider, Enel underwent partial privatization starting in the late 1990s and was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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