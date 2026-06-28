Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.1429.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $22.61 on Friday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 7,340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,874,000. This represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 298,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,466,692. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,227,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 372,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,553,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Energizer by 148,623.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,583,000 after buying an additional 2,792,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,538,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,717,000 after buying an additional 323,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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