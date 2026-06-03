Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.1429.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Energizer in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 price target on Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 81,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,106,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,988,412.32. This trade represents a 1.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 183,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,042 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Energizer by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426,632 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Energizer by 54.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 36.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. Energizer has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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