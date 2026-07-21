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Energy Stocks To Watch Now - July 21st

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener highlighted seven energy-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Tesla, GE Vernova, Bloom Energy, IREN, ExxonMobil, Halliburton, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.
  • The list spans a broad range of energy themes, from traditional oil and gas names like ExxonMobil and Halliburton to renewables and power infrastructure players such as GE Vernova and Bloom Energy.
  • Some of the names have distinct catalysts beyond pure energy exposure, including Tesla’s electric-vehicle and energy-storage business and IREN’s bitcoin-mining data centers.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Tesla, GE Vernova, Bloom Energy, IREN, ExxonMobil, Halliburton, and Magnolia Oil & Gas are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, or distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and increasingly renewable power. For stock market investors, these stocks are often valued for their connection to commodity prices, economic demand, and dividend potential, but they can also be volatile because profits may swing with changes in energy prices and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGY

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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