Enhabit (EHAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Enhabit to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $267.2940 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.56 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. On average, analysts expect Enhabit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enhabit Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $704.16 million, a P/E ratio of -152.72 and a beta of 1.45. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie Diane Jolley sold 2,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $38,068.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,150.49. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enhabit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company's stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Enhabit from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Enhabit from $9.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.80 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $13.80 price objective on Enhabit in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc NYSE: EHAB is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

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