Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.1667.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

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Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,800. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $345,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,073.36. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,888. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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