Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $504,900.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,723.16. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lori Anne Kunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $345,400.00.

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Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,117,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,794. The business's 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.24. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,225 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JonesTrading raised their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.83.

View Our Latest Report on ELVN

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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