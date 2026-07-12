Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,511,367 shares, a growth of 336.3% from the June 15th total of 346,372 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLV. Wall Street Zen raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $247.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENLV

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. 96,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,628 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 153,990 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company's stock.

More Enlivex Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enlivex Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $300 price target on Enlivex Therapeutics, while making a series of small upward tweaks to its earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027 and several quarterly periods. The revisions suggest the analyst remains constructive on the company’s longer-term outlook, but the adjustments were modest and do not appear to be enough on their own to offset recent selling pressure. Article Title

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and a on Enlivex Therapeutics, while making a series of small upward tweaks to its earnings estimates for FY2026, FY2027 and several quarterly periods. The revisions suggest the analyst remains constructive on the company’s longer-term outlook, but the adjustments were modest and do not appear to be enough on their own to offset recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: A separate market note framed ENLV as “Trading Down” and questioned whether it is a sell, which may have reinforced bearish sentiment among traders already focused on the stock’s weak recent trend and volatile volume. Article Title

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company's lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

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