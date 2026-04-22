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ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ENN Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • ENN Energy (XNGSY) saw an intraday volume spike reported as "unusually-high" with about 3,417 shares traded (down 38% from the prior session's 5,488), last trading at $31.31 versus the previous close of $32.23.
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock to a Hold on March 4, and MarketBeat lists the company's average analyst rating as Hold.
  • ENN Energy is a leading Chinese city gas distributor that has moved into integrated energy projects; it shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.19) but relatively tight liquidity (current ratio 0.64, quick ratio 0.59) and is trading below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($33.82 and $34.84).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session's volume of 5,488 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $32.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ENN Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ENN Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENN Energy

ENN Energy Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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