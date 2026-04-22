ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session's volume of 5,488 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $32.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ENN Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ENN Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENN Energy

ENN Energy Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

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