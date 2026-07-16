Enova International (ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.52 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $235.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.21. Enova International has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $246.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.67.

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Insider Activity at Enova International

In other news, Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $6,580,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at $60,997,678.20. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,378,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,576,847.50. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 106,882 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,389 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,894 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Enova International by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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