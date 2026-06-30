Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given New $270.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $199.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENVA. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

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Enova International Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE ENVA opened at $235.81 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $176.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.28. Enova International has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $236.29.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $875.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other Enova International news, Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $6,580,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,997,678.20. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,576,847.50. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,882 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,389. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 350.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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