Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $875.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.52 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Enova International's conference call:

Company reported strong top-line growth with originations up 33% YoY to nearly $2.3B , total receivables up 28% YoY to ~$5.3B, record revenue of $875M , and adjusted EPS +30% YoY .

Company reported strong top-line growth with , total receivables up 28% YoY to ~$5.3B, record revenue of , and . Credit metrics improved or stabilized: consolidated net charge-off ratio fell to 7.6% (lowest since Q2 2023), consumer NCOs down to 14.3% , and SMB NCOs remained steady at 4.6% .

Credit metrics improved or stabilized: consolidated net charge-off ratio fell to (lowest since Q2 2023), consumer NCOs down to , and SMB NCOs remained steady at . Management increased marketing to 22% of revenue (~$189M) to capture demand, driving originations but raising operating expenses to 36% of revenue; they expect marketing ~20% and O&T ~8–8.5% of revenue next quarter.

Management increased marketing to 22% of revenue (~$189M) to capture demand, driving originations but raising operating expenses to 36% of revenue; they expect marketing ~20% and O&T ~8–8.5% of revenue next quarter. Enova is progressing through regulatory review on the Grasshopper Bank acquisition (expected close in H2 2026) and projects >25% adjusted EPS accretion from net synergies within two years and lower funding costs from deposits.

Enova is progressing through regulatory review on the Grasshopper Bank acquisition (expected close in H2 2026) and projects >25% adjusted EPS accretion from net synergies within two years and lower funding costs from deposits. Company raised its outlook: Q2 revenue expected to be 15–20% YoY higher, full-year originations growth ~20%, and full-year adjusted EPS growth of at least 25% (not including Grasshopper).

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Enova International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 351,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.20. Enova International has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $176.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Enova International from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Enova International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $188.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 11,436 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,888,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,090,238.47. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $3,444,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 119,019 shares of company stock worth $19,748,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 350.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,894 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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