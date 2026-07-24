Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.7143.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

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Enovis Stock Down 1.6%

ENOV stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Enovis has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $589.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,780.80. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,084. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,673 shares of the company's stock worth $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,929,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Enovis by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 424,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enovis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 756,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,159,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enovis by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 294,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

Further Reading

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