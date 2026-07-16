Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Trading Up 5.6% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.0330. Approximately 33,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,083,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on Enovis in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Enovis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Stock Up 6.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In related news, insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,200 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 51,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,120,780.80. The trade was a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,084 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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