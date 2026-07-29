Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 8363703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enovix from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enovix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $866.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 499.64% and a negative return on equity of 64.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Corporation will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,708 shares of the company's stock worth $129,831,000 after buying an additional 1,747,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1,038.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,879 shares of the company's stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Enovix by 9,197.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,200,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Enovix by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 13.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 972,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company's stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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