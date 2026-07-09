Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.52. Enovix shares last traded at $5.4020, with a volume of 3,188,605 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enovix from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enovix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 499.64% and a negative return on equity of 64.28%. The business's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Corporation will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 51.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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