Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $6.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enovix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.64.

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Enovix Price Performance

ENVX opened at $6.11 on Friday. Enovix has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 499.64% and a negative return on equity of 63.25%. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,708 shares of the company's stock worth $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 1,038.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Enovix by 9,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,200,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 972,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company's stock.

Key Enovix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enovix this week:

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

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