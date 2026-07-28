Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $291.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.

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Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 8,216,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,574. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enphase published a technical white paper on its Kestrel ASIC, a fifth-generation silicon platform designed for intelligent power conversion, high-frequency gallium-nitride applications and potential data-center use. The technology could support longer-term expansion beyond the company’s core residential solar market. Enphase Kestrel ASIC white paper

Enphase published a technical white paper on its Kestrel ASIC, a fifth-generation silicon platform designed for intelligent power conversion, high-frequency gallium-nitride applications and potential data-center use. The technology could support longer-term expansion beyond the company’s core residential solar market. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on Enphase’s Q2 results and management guidance, which could determine whether the expected solar-market recovery is taking hold. Analysts broadly anticipate an approximately 32% year-over-year decline in earnings per share and a roughly 20% revenue decrease, making the outlook more important than the quarter’s headline results. Enphase Q2 earnings expectations

Wall Street is focused on Enphase’s Q2 results and management guidance, which could determine whether the expected solar-market recovery is taking hold. Analysts broadly anticipate an approximately 32% year-over-year decline in earnings per share and a roughly 20% revenue decrease, making the outlook more important than the quarter’s headline results. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights continuing interest in residential backup power and home-energy demand, which could provide support if Enphase reports improving orders or gives evidence of stabilization. However, investors remain hesitant until the company confirms a durable recovery. Enphase home-power demand coverage

Coverage highlights continuing interest in residential backup power and home-energy demand, which could provide support if Enphase reports improving orders or gives evidence of stabilization. However, investors remain hesitant until the company confirms a durable recovery. Negative Sentiment: GLJ Research raised its price target to $24.47 from $21.70 but retained a sell rating. The revised target remains substantially below the stock’s recent trading level, signaling that the firm views valuation and operating risks as unresolved. GLJ Research Enphase price target

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,645,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,080,160. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shanker Trivedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,910. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Further Reading

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